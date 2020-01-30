|
|
Tyler Andrew Gwozdz
Tyler Andrew Gwozdz passed away surrounded by love on January 23, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Born at Norwalk Hospital on June 18, 1990, Tyler spent his early childhood years in Atlanta and San Francisco before his parents decided to return to their east coast roots, settling down in the Greenwich neighborhood of Riverside.
Tyler never met a stranger he didn't like, and his network of friends and family spans the entire country. Tyler believed fully in unconditional love, and acceptance, gratitude, and making the world a better place. No matter where he lived, his commitment to enriching his community remained strong. He was undoubtedly one of the smartest people we know and captivated every one of us with his humbleness.
The best, most loving big brother of five, Tyler spent his beautiful childhood leading his siblings and their dogs on wild manhunt-chases around Tod's Point and playing in every youth sports league Greenwich had to offer.
After charming every teacher at Riverside Elementary and Eastern Middle School, Tyler became the first of the five Gwozdz kids to attend Greenwich High School, where he cultivated a legacy of good humor and positivity. A gifted athlete, Tyler played multiple sports while in high school: basketball, baseball, football and lacrosse. As a linebacker on the Greenwich High School varsity football team, he led the team to back-to-back state championships in 2006 and 2007. After playing JV baseball as a freshman, he switched to lacrosse his sophomore year and discovered one of the greatest passions of his life.
As a long-pole defender, Tyler quickly made a name for himself in the world of high school lacrosse and caught the eye of college scouts. After much deliberation— and perhaps too many campus visits to ensure he found the right "vibe" – Tyler committed to playing lacrosse at Trinity College in Hartford, CT. While there, Tyler pursued a degree in Economics and joined the brotherhood of Alpha Delta Phi. He excelled as a student athlete, fraternity brother, and vibrant member of campus life.
Always the trendsetter, Tyler's first move after Trinity was to join a small, boutique beverage company based out of Norwalk, CT – Spiked Seltzer. As the third employee, Tyler handled marketing and sales, growing the brand from a novelty craft beverage to the most successful alcoholic seltzer brand in the industry. Tyler's work with Spiked Seltzer took him across the country, moving to both Nashville and Austin, where he brought infectious joy – and delicious beverages – to new markets and new friends.
When Spiked Seltzer was successfully acquired by Anheuser Busch, Tyler became a sought-after consultant in the booming beverage industry. After working with several companies, including RISE Coffee and Deep Bay Spirits, Tyler decided to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a psychologist. Upon his acceptance to Florida Atlantic, he moved to Boca Raton, FL to work towards his Masters in Psychology.
There are few things Tyler loved more than Boston sports. If he wasn't cheering on the Red Sox or the Patriots, he was practicing Jiu Jitsu, Cross Fit, or cooking a gourmet (and keto) meal for friends and family. Even after his playing days were behind him, he kept his love of lacrosse alive by coaching students in Greenwich and at the Woodland Middle School in his new hometown of Nashville. Tyler was always passionate about politics, and was the reigning champ of the annual Thanksgiving dinner debate. He volunteered for local political campaigns and attended the 2016 Presidential Inauguration.
Tyler's spirit, charisma, and positive outlook lives on through his loving parents Dave and Traci and the four siblings he cherished so much: Patrick, Isabelle, Owen and Ava, as well as his, aunts, uncles, grandparents and 11 cousins.
A memorial mass will be held in his honor at St Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Riverside, CT on Saturday, February 1st at 12:30 p.m.
As Tyler would always say, "Speak love and be kind, it could make a bigger impact than you know."
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Tyler A. Gwozdz Foundation; a charitable organization created to increase local education on the disease of addiction and to support and finance addiction recovery for those in need. https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-a-gwozdz-charitable-foundation?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=54547e4e75b440b881598fa5a85b3f05
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 31, 2020