Ursula "Dede" McCafferty Higgins

Sept. 3, 1946 - Feb. 18, 2019Ursula "Dede" McCafferty Higgins of Greenwich, CT - Ursula "Dede" McCafferty Higgins passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was 72 years of age, born September 3, 1946 in Greenwich, CT. Dede was the daughter of the late Gerard McCafferty and late Matilda McCafferty. Dede graduated from St. Marys High School in Greenwich, CT. She lived her entire life in Greenwich and raised her two sons in Cos Cob. Dede was a longtime employee of Royce Funds up until her retirement in 2016. She lived her life in devotion to her family, friends and her little loves, her Bichon Frises. She is survived by her two sons, James G. Higgins and his wife Katherine of Stamford, CT, and Keith H. Fielding and his wife Angelia of Los Angeles, CA; her grandson Jack R. Higgins; three sisters, Sheila Cosgrove Burke, Moira V. Burke, and Lynn McCafferty O'Shea; dearest friends Leila C. Murphy and Brian S. Fielding; and her loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT 06830 (203-869-1513). A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT 06930. There will be a gathering afterward at the Hancock Room at St. Mary Church. Dede's family would like to thank the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for all there support and care, as well as the many doctors and friends who provided Dede with so much love and support. Memorial contributions in Dede's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, or online at https://giving.mskcc.org; or Bichon Frise Club of America Charitable Trust (http://bichonrescue.org). Online remembrances may be made at leopgallaghergreenwich.com Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 27, 2019