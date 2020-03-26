|
|
Ursula C. Minnitte
Ursula C. Minnitte passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1920 to Antonio and Ursula Marino Minnitte. Ursula was a lifelong resident of Greenwich who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She was predeceased by her siblings, Josephine Cosenza, Sadie Bellantoni, Francis Marino, Mary Bellantoni, Jennie Pennella, Minnie Zuccarella, Dominick Minnitte and Guiseppe Minnitte. There will be no service due to the Covid-19 virus. Interment will be private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 27, 2020