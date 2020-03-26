GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Resources
More Obituaries for Ursula Minnitte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ursula Minnitte


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ursula Minnitte Obituary
Ursula C. Minnitte
Ursula C. Minnitte passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1920 to Antonio and Ursula Marino Minnitte. Ursula was a lifelong resident of Greenwich who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She was predeceased by her siblings, Josephine Cosenza, Sadie Bellantoni, Francis Marino, Mary Bellantoni, Jennie Pennella, Minnie Zuccarella, Dominick Minnitte and Guiseppe Minnitte. There will be no service due to the Covid-19 virus. Interment will be private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ursula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castiglione Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -