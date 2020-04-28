|
Vera Kutcher Schapps
Vera Kutcher Schapps, 106, died on April 24th of natural causes, in her apt. in NYC. A graduate of Hunter College at the age of 18, she is survived by her 2 daughters, Ann Schaffer and husband Mel, and Ellen Schapps Richman and husband Richard who live in Greenwich; 4 grandchildren, Robert Schaffer and wife, Julie, Jeffrey Schaffer and wife, Laura, Scott Richman and wife, Laura and Brooke Richman; and 6 great-grandchildren, Ellie Schaffer, Will Schaffer, Maddy Schaffer, Olivia Schaffer, Charlie Schaffer and Caroline Jane Richman. Vera was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Harold William Schapps who died in 1980. Some noteworthy experiences of her long and fulfilling life include being quarantined during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, attending the WWI Woodrow Wilson Victory Parade, being a WWII air-raid warden in NYC, and in 2014, receiving a 100th birthday celebration letter from President Barack Obama. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish museum of NYC or the .
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020