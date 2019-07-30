|
|
Vernon Howland Brown Jr.
Vernon Howland Brown, Jr. of Greenwich, CT and Bridgehampton, NY passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by close family and loved ones. He was born on May 21, 1923 in New York City. He was the son of the late Vouletti Proctor Brown and Vernon Howland Brown of New York.
He grew up in New York City where he attended the Buckley School. He subsequently was graduated from the Choate School Class of 1943, and immediately entered the U. S. Army. After training at the Armored Center, Ft. Knox, KY, and service in the 16th Armored Division, he was transferred to the 14th Armored Division where he served as an armored car gunner in the European Theater of Operations. He earned battle stars for three campaigns and the Bronze Star medal, and in later years wrote a book about his experiences.
Upon his discharge from the Army, he attended and was graduated from Yale University Class of 1950, after which he took a seat on the New York Stock Exchange where he worked for many years as a floor partner and vice president of various member firms. His love of boating and the outdoors enriched the lives of his family. An avid hobbyist, Vernon was a lifelong learner who devoted his time to writing his memoirs of WW II, supporting animal causes, and constructing model train layouts with infinite attention to detail.
He is survived by his loving wife Annette Bowles Brown, her daughter Ashley Bowles Ransom and Ashley's son Bodie Thomas Ransom, his beloved sons Vernon Howland Brown and Stephen Proctor Brown, and his daughter-in-law Barbara Wilkinson Brown. He was predeceased by his son Douglas Salisbury Brown, his daughter Valerie Horlick Brown and his brother Willard Proctor Brown.
He was a member the Round Hill Club, the Bridgehampton Club and a life member of the Union Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton, NY and the Olde Town Animal Hospital, Southampton, NY. Burial will be at a private cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on July 31, 2019