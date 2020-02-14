|
Veronica D'Andrea
Loving aunt and sister passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronnie grew up in Greenwich and graduated from Greenwich High School. After moving to Port Chester, she attended Westchester Business Institute. Several years ago she resettled in the Knoxville, TN, area with her life partner, Bill Caruthers.
Ronnie was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sadie, and a sister, Carmela, who died in infancy. She is survived by her sister, Sandra, and her brother, Frank. She also leaves behind Frank's wife, Sandy, and their daughters Stevie Lynn, Krista, and Layla. She will be greatly missed by them and her extended family of aunts and cousins.
Ronnie loved her family, friends, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, and her two beagle mixes, Buddy and Sadie. More than anything, she loved to laugh. She would like to know that her memory brings a smile to those she loved.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 15, 2020