Victor R. Coudert III

Victor R. Coudert, III, cherished husband of Jeanne Comeau Coudert, passed away suddenly of heart complications on July 4 in Jupiter, Florida at the age of 60. He also leaves behind his two beloved children, his daughter, Alexis (Lexi) C. and his son, Charles F. He was immensely proud of their accomplishments.

Victor was a larger than life figure who made and kept friends wherever he traveled throughout his life. Born in Stamford, CT and raised in Greenwich, Victor was the son of Virginia Beach Coudert and the late Victor R. Coudert, Jr. He attended St. Mary's School, Brunswick and Greenwich High School, where he was a member of the ski team. He went on to graduate from Sacred Heart University.

An avid skier, sailor and golfer, the Couderts spent over twenty summers in Edgartown, Massachusetts. The Vineyard was Victor's favorite place and he was a longtime member of the Chappaquiddick Beach Club, The Edgartown Yacht Club and The Reading Room. He loved nothing more than getting out on the water for Saturday afternoon racing.

Victor also leaves behind his six siblings and their spouses, Anne Schreckinger (Peter), Margot Wolfe (Sam), Cathy Coudert, Matthew Coudert (Hobby), Paul Coudert (Marnie) and Lucy Conrod (Doug), an uncle, Rene Coudert and an aunt, Jeannette Crane. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Mrs. Robert Comeau, sister-in-law Linda Comeau Taben (Peter), brother-in-law Bobby Comeau (Sherry) in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of his life will take place on July 19, 2019 at Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich, Connecticut from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome. Victor was a colorful man and to honor his spirit the family requests no black please. Published in Greenwich Time on July 9, 2019