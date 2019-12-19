GreenwichTime Obituaries
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
View Map
1919 - 2019
Victor J. DeVivo Obituary
Victor J. DeVivo
Victor J. DeVivo a resident of Darien, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Milford, CT. Born on August 2, 1919 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Lina Ferria DeVivo. He was 100.
Victor graduated from Stamford High School and worked as CFO for Electrolux Manufacturing in Old Greenwich, CT for 43 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of the Darien Senior Men's Association and he enjoyed boating and was a member of the Darien Boat Club. He enjoyed tennis and golf.
He is survived by a son, Victor (Jay) DeVivo and his wife Deborah; two daughters, Wendy Hedin and her husband Keith and Doe DeVivo; and two grandchildren, Mark DeVivo and Kai Hedin. He is also survived by a sister, Elisabeth (Betty) Fecci. He was predeceased by his wife Margretta Lawton DeVivo, and two sisters, Italia (Irene) Medwed and Louise (Lu) Munro.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, , would be appreciated.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 22, 2019
