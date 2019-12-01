|
|
Vincent C. Barnett
Vincent C. Barnett, 63, beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle passed away on November 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Vinny was born in Stamford, CT on November 8, 1956 to Vincent and Corinne Barnett.
Vinny graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School, Fairfield, CT in 1974. He then graduated from Providence College, Providence, RI in 1978.
Vinny lived in Manhattan Beach, CA where he could be found relaxing on the beach, running on the strand, swimming in the Pacific Ocean, or handicapping the ponies. He enjoyed returning to Connecticut during the holidays to ski at Okemo Mountain with his family and was an enthusiastic participant of the multiple Polar Plunges at Tod's Point. Vincent enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, rooting for the Alabama Crimson Tide and watching the classic black and white oldies.
After several years in sales Vinny chose teaching as a second career in 2006, which led to a rewarding 13 years at Dana Middle School in Hawthorne, CA. He was always eager to talk about his students and his passion for teaching was evident in the success of his students
He is survived by his father, Vincent W. Barnett of Stamford, CT, a brother, Lawrence Barnett and two sisters, Karen Curley (Kieran) and Kyle Cummings (David Deneen) of Cos Cob, CT and nieces and nephews, Sydney and Martin Curley and Carl, Robert and Anna Cummings. Vinny was predeceased by his mother, Corinne Barnett, his grandparents Lawrence and Edith Clark and George and Madeline Barnett.
The funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on December 7, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 2, 2019