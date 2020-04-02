GreenwichTime Obituaries
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
Vincent Masi Obituary
Vincent Felix Masi
Aug. 18, 1927-Mar. 30, 2020 Vincent F. Masi, of Greenwich, beloved husband to the late Ingrid Masi, passed away March 30, 2020, at age 92. He was born August 18, 1927 in Summit, NJ to the late Daniel and Filomena (Bologna) Masi and moved to Greenwich in 1929. He later graduated Greenwich High School in 1945 then enlisted in the Navy after WWII. Once he was discharged from the Navy he attended Bridgeport Engineering Institute where he became a skilled tool and die maker. In 1951 Vincent was called back to serve his country in the Navy again during the Korean War. After returning from the war he worked for numerous businesses but retired after 20 years in 1993 from the Pitney Bowes Company in Stamford. Vincent was an active member of the Greenwich Knights of Columbus, Financial Officer of the American Legion Post #29 and was also part of the Post #29 drum corps for over 60 years and a member of the Retired Men's Association of Greenwich.
Vincent is survived by his siblings Angelo and his wife Kathrine and Antoinette Titsworth and her husband John. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private Arrangements are being handled by Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT. Memorial donations can be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 3, 2020
