Viola Kiley
Viola C. Kiley
Viola C. Kiley, a longtime resident of Huntington, Connecticut, passed away on November 15th, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Born in Greenwich, CT, she was the daughter of Anthony (Goldie) and Grace Carvette. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School where she played basketball and other sports. She was employed for nearly 30 years at Peoples United Bank where she held various positions in support of branch operations.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Parish since 1964 and after retirement she volunteered at the church. More than anything she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her brother Tony and his wife Lynn, her children Jerry Kiley and his wife Gay Williams, Liz Brantley and her 5 grandchildren whom she always delighted in, Joshua Kiley, Kira Brantley, Joseph Kiley, Lara Brantley and Elizabeth Grace Kiley and of course her great-granddaughter Haley. She was predeceased by her loving husband Gerard J. Kiley.
Friends are invited to calling hours at the Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, Thursday November 19, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Connecticut, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489 or a charity of your choice.
In efforts to keep our community safe, masks will be required and guests are asked to be mindful of social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Greenwich Time & Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
