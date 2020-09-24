Virginia Case

Jun 30, 1934 - Sep 22, 2020 Virginia Case of Redding CT, formerly of Greenwich, passed on September 22. "Ginny" was born in Ohio and made Greenwich her family home for four decades.

She was a dedicated member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Greenwich. Ginny was an accomplished artist and patron of the arts, including the Bruce Museum and the Greenwich Symphony. She was also a musician and school music teacher and volunteered in Greenwich schools helping students with English as a second language. But her greatest love was for her family. She had a mother's love for everything she did. She loved being a mother to her children as well as the many guest children who lived with our family over the years.

Ginny is survived by her husband Dick and her children, Duane, Ralph, Glenn, Sarah, Eileen, Katherine, and Melinda, and by seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Ellen.

Per her request, no funeral services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store