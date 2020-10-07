Virginia N. (Fox) Davies
April 26, 1942 - September 26, 2020Virginia "Ginger" Davies passed away at the Wingate Rehabilitation Facility in Norton, Massachusetts on September 26, 2020. She was born in Greenwich, CT on April 26, 1942, the 10th of 10 children born to Thomas and Anna (Shredders) Fox. She was a longtime Greenwich resident for 65 years and most recently having resided in Mansfield, Massachusetts for the last 3 years. Ginger was an exceptional cook, and anyone who knows her, knew that her favorite meal to cook and eat was Thanksgiving dinner.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Bonnyman, her husband Dan and her 2 grandsons Evan and Cole (who both loved their Grammy very much).
She is also survived by her sisters, Elaine Jordan and Betty Lou Morus and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Davies, 4 brothers Thomas (Junie), Robert, Raymond and Edwin Fox and 3 sisters, Anita Styles, Ruth Tyburski and Gracie Butler.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we regret that services will not be open to the public.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.