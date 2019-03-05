Virginia Gehring Ridenour

Virginia Gehring Ridenour died at her home in Edgehill in Stamford, CT on March 4th at age 84 after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Virginia, or Ginny as she was called, was born January 1, 1935 in Swarthmore, PA, the youngest of two daughters to the late William and Marion Gehring. She graduated from Swarthmore High School and then attended Hobart William Smith College before transferring to University of Pennsylvania where she played Varsity Lacrosse.

While in Swarthmore, PA, Virginia met Cyrus Edward "Bill" Ridenour. The two were married in 1956 and were married for 55 years until Cyrus passed away in 2011.

Virginia was a housewife and stay-at-home mother until her children went off to college and then enjoyed a successful career as a real estate broker for Douglas Ellman Pickering of Greenwich, CT.

Virginia is survived by her two children, William Gehring Ridenour (Susan) of Old Greenwich, CT and Catherine Ridenour Fancher (Terrence) of Atherton, CA and six grandchildren: Christine Luce Ridenour, Julie Catherine Fancher, Alison Elizabeth Ridenour, Samuel Ridenour Fancher, William Gehring Ridenour, Jr., and Jacqueline Elizabeth Fancher, and two Golden Retrievers named Mister and Remi. Her beloved sister Jean Gehring MacFarland passed away in 2011.

Virginia was involved for many years with Junior League of Greenwich as well as with the PEO. In addition, Virginia was a member of the Greenwich Country Club, Riverside Yacht Club and the Rocky Point Club.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich, 108 Sound Beach Avenue. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 5, 2019