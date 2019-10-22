|
|
Virginia M. Pagnani
Virginia M. Pagnani passed away peacefully on October 20th.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Philip and Madeleine Riley. Virginia attended college at Saint Mary's in Winona, Minnesota. She raised her four children in Greenwich where she loved volunteering at the Clothing Nook at Brunswick School, and where she headed the PTA at North Street School.
She was an adventurer by nature, loving to explore the world and wanting her children to share those same experiences. They visited Russia during the Cold War and traveled extensively throughout Europe and visited Bermuda during Spring Breaks and summered in Chatham on Cape Cod. To Virginia, her family mattered most in her life and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her great joy.
Virginia was a lifelong student of the world, whether reading, traveling, enjoying the ballet, or the museums. She had an extremely strong faith and love of God. Virginia was also civic minded and for many years a member of the Greenwich RTM. Affectionately known as Ginger to her many friends and to all who knew her and loved her, she will be truly missed.
She is survived by her children: Pamela, Allyson (Christopher) Martin, Rick (Amy) and Keith (Katy); her grandchildren: Jennie (Mark DiFiore), Charlie, Mackenzie, Sloan, Aidan, Colin, Eli, Kiernan, Keith, Jr., Kristy and Kyle; and her great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Leigh, and her sister, Joan Moran and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation to be held this evening, Wednesday, October 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 469 North Street, Greenwich. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Inner City Foundation for Charity and Education, 238 Jewett Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For a direct donation link, please visit leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 23, 2019