Vivian A. Magee
Vivian A. Magee, a lifetime resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by her loving family. Vivian was born December 9, 1925 to the late William and Marion Dalto. Vivian was predeceased by her loving husband Frank J. Magee; her parents, her brother William V. Dalto Jr. (Dora) and is survived by her sister Janeth Esposito (Domenick), her sister Marion Chila (d.Raymond). She is also survived by 6 nieces and a nephew along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Vivian was a graduate of Greenwich High School. She worked at the Greenwich YMCA serving as the membership director for many years until her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her time vacationing with her family and attending large family events, she also spent time at River House, meeting and making many new friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT. A Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Chester, NY.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 23, 2020