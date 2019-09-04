|
|
Walter William White
Walter White, age 84, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury.
Born in Port Chester, NY on April 23, 1935, he was the son of the last Hiram and Hazel White. He was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Barber and Beverly Fernandez.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sylvia (Wood) White of Newtown; his brother Otis White of Greenwich; his daughters, Joanna White (Stephan Walczak) of North Hampton, NH; Melody White of Newtown, Sue Assner of Newtown and Virginia Fleischer-Vitale (Vincent Vitale) of East Haven. He is also survived by his grandchildren David White, Stephanie and Melissa Fleischer and Kristina Assner, as well as his great-grandchilden Sklyer, Adian and Skarlett.
Walt lived in Greenwich for over 60 years and worked as a landscape foreman for several companies in town. For the last 20 years he was a resident of Newtown.
No services are planned and internment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury CT 06810 or at regionalhospicect.org.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 5, 2019