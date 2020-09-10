Warren P. Leibfried

Sept 1, 1933

Warren P. Leibfried, age 87, passed away peacefully on September 6th at the Cypress Village nursing home in Jacksonville, FL.

He was born in NYC and grew up in Flushing (Queens), NY. Warren proved to be an exceptional student. He skipped the 5th grade and went on to graduate from the The Hotchkiss School, Duke University and Rensselaer Polytechnic University. He then continued his education and received an MBA from Stanford University. He went on to have a successful business career in sales and senior sales management at HP, IBM, Tandem Computers and Sprint from where he retired.

Some of Warren's most enjoyable (and at times most agonizing) moments were the countless hours he spent playing golf. He was a proud member of The Winged Foot Golf Club and then The Stanwich Club where liked to reminisce about being an 8 handicap in his younger playing days. Besides golf, he loved playing paddle tennis and also swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Fire Island where he spent countless happy summer days as a child with his family in Saltaire.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his daughter Suzanne Gesner (Konrad), son Paul Leibfried (Laura) and his 6 grandchildren who know that he was their biggest fan and always "in their corner". His intelligence, warmth and keen wit will be missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store