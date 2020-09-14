Wayne D, Leizear

March 8, 1933 - August 27, 2020Wayne D. Leizear died peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on August 27, 2020.

Born an only child on March 9, 1933 to Palmer Dudley Leizear and Catherine V. Duvall in The District of Columbia, the family moved to Laurel, MD, horse country where he developed a love for horses and sports.

As a young boy, he attended an all-boys military school, McDonough School in Owings Mills, MD. As a student at Laurel High School he excelled at academics as well as baseball and football. He graduated with high honors and received many sports awards. He went on to study Economics at the University of Maryland, where he received a scholarship and graduated with high honors from the College of Business and Public Administration. Later he got an MBA from Trinity College in Hartford while he worked full time for Cigna.

Wayne joined the army as an officer in the CIC in Germany where he learned to speak fluent German.

He met Hope Haviland in Bermuda while on a business trip and married her in 1963.

They moved to Syracuse where they made lifelong friends many of whom would all settle in Greenwich, CT.

His career in the Securities Industry brought him satisfaction and success over the years.

As members of the Innis Arden Country Club Wayne was an avid tennis player.

Their life in Greenwich was full enjoying their many Golden Retrievers, horses, investments, antiques, and paintings.

He loved researching and investing in the stock market and being part of several horse partnerships. He had the golden touch.

He and Hope enjoyed 54 years of marriage until her death in 2017. He leaves his sister-in-law, Priscilla Passas and her husband, William. A brother-in-law Theodore Haviland III and wife, Patricia. Wayne's nephews and niece; Stanton Barker, and wife Janet and 2 children, Jessica, and Matthew; David Haviland and wife Kate and their 3 children David, James, and Theodore; Anne Haviland Cullen and husband Barry and children John, Sarah, and Richard.

His fathers' second marriage, half-sister Linda Reddington and husband Tom. 1st Cousin Jeff Webb and wife Sandy, and a cousin on his mother's side, Mary Ann Duvall.

Like a family member was their devoted family friend of 71 years, Serena Luberti who took meticulous care of every detail of their homes making their life memorable and full of love.

Donations to the Sunshine Golden Retriever Rescue organization, SGRR, PO Box 247, Port Washington, NY 11050 instead of flowers are encouraged.

Arrangements have been made for a private funeral by invitation only because of Covid-19 limitations.



