Wenzel L. "Eich" Eichler
Wenzel L. "Eich" Eichler, age 86, of Stamford, Conn., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at his son's residence in Abingdon, Va. He was born at home on Steven Street in Stamford on November 14, 1932, to the late Adolf Eihler and Suzanne Ritschard Eichler. He grew up in Darien graduating from Darien High School in 1951. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Navy serving as a sonar man aboard the destroyer – Lloyd Thomas during the Korean War. He subsequently attended and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1958. He spent the following 34 years with the Bank of America and predecessor banks. He retired as a First Vice-President and Sr. Trust Officer.
Eich loved golf. He "took up" the game as a youngster when caddying at the Weeburn Country Club. He was a three-year captain of his DHS team and enjoyed playing various courses in Fairfield County with his golf "buddies" as much as possible. He was a regular at Sterling Farms and Hubbard Heights.
Eich was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stamford; he was baptized there in 1933, and held many different positions in the management of the church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Adolf Eichler; and sister, Suzanne MacDonald.
Eich is survived by his wife, Roberta K. Eichler; daughter, Elaine Malgieri and husband, William, of New Fairfield, Conn.; son, David Eichler and wife, Rebekah, of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Sarah Casserly, Laura Reynolds, Anna Wann, Alli Rose Eichler, and Michael Malgieri; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Wann and Odin Reynolds; and nephew, Jonathan MacDonald.
He will be remembered as a loving husband of 58 years and a dedicated grandfather who attended his granchildren's special events whenever possible.
A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 132 Glenbrook Rd., Stamford, CT 06902, with the Rev. Dr. Harvey Weitzel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roberta K. Eichler Youth Scholarship Fund at United Way of Western Connecticut or to the in Eich's honor.
The family of Wenzel L. "Eich" Eichler is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 8, 2019