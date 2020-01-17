|
William "Bill" Coupe
William "Bill" Coupe of Wilton and formerly of Cos Cob passed away on January 14 surrounded by his family. He was days shy of his 93rd birthday. Bill was one of six children born to Sam and Carrie Rauan Coupe of Westchester, NY.
In 1957, Bill married the love of his life and partner of 62 years, Catherine "Kay" Walker, after meeting when he filled in for a blind bowling date. Their children were the focus and joy of their lives: Cathy Mahoney of Cos Cob, Bill and Jeanne Coupe of Wilton, Linda Livingstone of Wilton and Kevin and Elaine Coupe of Scotch Plains, NJ. Bill was "Pop" to Catie and Ryan Anderson, Megan Mahoney, Will and Caroline Coupe, Annie and Grey Livingstone, Kelsey and Kyle Coupe, and his first great-grandchild, Margaux Anderson. Bill was predeceased by his first grandchild, Timmy Mahoney and his son-in-law George Livingstone.
Bill was proud of his military service with the U.S. Army during WWII and shared only the good stories about his time stationed in Italy. After the war, he attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical college in Florida then returned to New York where he spent the bulk of his career with the Postal Service. Bill loved to garden, fish on Long Island Sound with his good friend Bruce Hadden and enjoy time with his family and close friends, including the Romanello and Merritt families. Although he never learned to speak the language, Bill remained in touch with his mother's extensive family in Larvik, Norway throughout his life. Bill instilled in his children and grandchildren a strong work ethic, a sense of resourcefulness and a desire to help others. Two generations of family will continue to smile any time they play canasta, use a piece of Bill's refinished furniture, eat garlic bread or homemade clam chowder, sip a single malt scotch, cook a perfect egg sandwich or see someone in a traditional Norwegian sweater, knowing that they were lucky to have Pop in their lives.
A memorial service will be held in the summer. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 19, 2020