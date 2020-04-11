|
William J. Ricciardi
William (Bill) J. Ricciardi, 91, of Chandler, AZ, passed away on April 8, 2020. Bill was born on May 27, 1928, in Greenwich, CT, to Alfred and Carmela Ricciardi. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Sprague, the love of his life, on September 10, 1949 at St. Mary's Church on Greenwich Ave. Bill was dedicated to his family and friends. He was an amazing and wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be sadly missed.
Bill became a member of the National Guard, Battery C, 191 Field Artillery Unit in 1950. He then joined the Army and spent a year overseas in Germany. After his discharge from the service, he started A. Ricciardi & Sons, a longtime waste management business in the Town of Greenwich, along with his father and other family members.
In 1959, he and his two brothers, Joseph and Gerald, started Ricciardi Bros, Inc., a construction/excavation company. Both A. Ricciardi & Sons and Ricciardi Bros. were long standing successful businesses in the Town of Greenwich. After his retirement from Ricciardi Bros., Bill was employed by the Town of Greenwich as a Construction Superintendent.
Bill had a number of outside interests and avocations. He was a longtime member of the Republican Town Committee. In addition, Bill was also one of the campaign managers for Lowell Weicker's first run for political office as a Selectman in the Town of Greenwich. Bill was a lifelong member, supporter and volunteer of St. Roch's Church. He was the Chairman of the 50th Anniversary of St. Roch's Feast, a key event of the church calendar.
In his later years, Bill became an enthusiastic golfer and walker and could be seen in the early morning hours walking on the Post Road and Greenwich Avenue and in other areas of the Town. As a result, he was fondly known as "The Walker". Bill also loved baseball, was an avid New York Yankees fan for his entire life, and never missed watching the Yankee games.
Bill is survived by his children, Suzanne Boocheck Caves, Alfred W. Ricciardi and Betty Ann Spadaro of Arizona. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tara Boocheck of Chandler, Robert Boocheck of New York City, Anthony Spadaro of Chandler and William Spadaro-Burn of New York City. As well, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Max Boocheck of New York City, Addyson Spadaro of Chandler and Orson Spadaro-Burn of New York City. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Joseph Ricciardi of Fort Wayne, IN, Gerald Ricciardi of Greenwich, CT, and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and other loving family members. Bill was preceded in death by Elizabeth, his devoted wife of 63 years, and his sisters Matilda Mecca, Lucille Ciccone and Virginia LaVersa.
A private burial is planned. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life are planned for a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 12, 2020