William MacLeod Jackson
April 18, 1926 - November 19, 2020.
William MacLeod Jackson died in his sleep Nov. 19 at home in Stamford at Edgehill, the retirement community where he and his late wife, Mary Otto Jackson, had moved in 2003.
Born April 18, 1926, to William and Florence (MacLeod) Jackson, Bill grew up in Scarsdale. He met Mary in fourth grade, they started dating in high school, and they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in 2017, a few days before she died. Bill and Mary lived in Boston; Levittown, NY; and Scarsdale before moving to Allentown, PA, in 1957, where they were active in the community for more than 46 years. In Stamford, Bill headed the Edgehill Residents Council.
Bill graduated from Deerfield Academy and Princeton University; he also attended MIT through the Navy V-12 program and served in the Naval Reserve (1943-46). Upon finishing college, he joined Bonney Forge as a sales engineer, patenting several products to improve manufacturing processes, starting international operations, and rising to be group president of what had become Gulf + Western Industrial Products. After retiring, he ran his own consulting business for more than two decades.
Bill is survived by his sister, Miriam Jackson Curran of Seattle; children Stuart of Toronto, Frederick (Michelle) of Branford, Allen (Lori) of Old Greenwich, and Susan (Eric Pomerance) of NYC; grandchildren Bill (Nicole), Katie, Carl (Monica), Harry, and Mary Alice Jackson, and Henry Pomerance; and three great-grandsons.
A celebration of life will be held once it's safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Dudley, Mianus River Gorge Preserve, or National MS Society. The family thanks the dedicated staffs of Edgehill and Thomas Real Care.
