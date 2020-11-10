William N.H. "Bill" Strain
July 26, 1931-October 12, 2020. William N.H. "Bill" Strain, 89, of Round Hill, Greenwich, CT, our beloved Fire Chief, answered his last alarm and entered eternal rest on October 12, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Round Hill and the third-generation owner of the Strain family businesses including the Round Hill Service Station, the Round Hill Store, F.H. Strain Oil Company and Mader Petroleum, Bill was a charter member (1948), driver and pump operator with the Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company (RHVFC) before being called into service in the U.S. Army in 1952.
Newly married to his beloved wife Jackie, Corporal Strain served as a Motor Sergeant and signal corps radio operator with the 164th OIFCRD. Honorably discharged in 1954, he and Jackie returned to Greenwich, the family businesses and the Fire Company, where Bill was elevated to Captain (1955-1958) and then Chief (1958-1974). Additionally, Bill served as a Deputy Forest Fire Warden, Acting Town Fie Chief (1971), a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, a District Chief for the New England Association of Fire Chiefs, and Past President of the Greenwich Fireman's Association. He is believed to hold the distinctions both of "youngest Fire Chief in Connecticut history" and "oldest qualified fire truck driver", with 65 years of service fighting fires. In 2011, his final year as a driver, he received a Lifetime of Service Award and October 16 was name "Bill Strain Day" by the Town of Greenwich, in honor of his service to first responders.
A proud truck driver and outstanding master mechanic, Bill often built replacement parts for customers' antique or specialty car parts were no longer obtainable. In 2009 Greenwich Magazine named him the "Soul of Round Hill", a distinction which followed closely behind by that of The Round Hill Association, Inc.'s, who called him the "Chief of Round Hill".
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and by his beloved wife Jackie, who first captured his heart at a Round Hill Community House dance. He is survived by five loving daughters: Robin Vanacore (John), Sandy Regan (Bill), Barbara Berleth (Jeff), Holly Gillespie (Eamonn) and Jackie Wood (Jon); two grandchildren: Christopher Berleth (Kali) and Katie Wignall (Kevin); two step-grandchildren Lisa Balleau and Sean Regan; and two great-grandchildren, Remington and Rutledge Berleth.
A private funeral and graveside service were held October 17 by the family and Bill was laid to rest at the Middle Patent Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a future to-be-determined date.
In honor of Bill's memory, contributions can be made to the American Brain Foundation or the American Stroke Association
.