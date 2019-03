William Theodore Shaw

William Theodore Shaw of Greenwich, Connecticut, died January 24, 2019.

Ted was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 7, 1934, to Wanda and W. Theodore Shaw.

He attended Scarsdale High School in Scarsdale, New York and graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois. In 1956, he graduated from Denison University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Editor of the college humor magazine for several years.

In 1962, he married Alexandran Mapes of Suffern, New York. In 1972, they moved from New York City to Greenwich, Connecticut. For 41 years he was a copywriter in the advertising agency business in New York City. First, with Ogilvy & Mather, then McCaffrey & McCall, where he was an Executive Vice President and Co-Creative Director and member of the Board. He retired from Grey Advertising as a VP/Creative Supervisor.

The Shaws joined the Belle Haven Club in 1977, where Ted was involved with several committees. In 1994, he co-founded the Club's news magazine Tidings and continued as co-editor for the next 25 years.

Ted was an avid photographer, painter and dog lover.

He is survived by Alexandra Shaw, his wife of 56 years, daughters Adrienne Mapes Shaw of Greenwich, Connecticut, Hilary Shaw Houldin of New York City, twin grandchildren John and Mary Louise Houldin of Washington, Connecticut, his sister Marcia Codling and niece Carolyn Martel of Loudonville, New York.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Dr. Sunil Rana for his extraordinary care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adopt-A-Dog of Greenwich, P.O. Box 11135, Greenwich, CT, 06831.

A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held at The Belle Haven Club on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary