Winifred Robins
Winifred Anne Robins
Winifred Anne Robins, (94) of Stonington, CT and Amagansett NY died Dec. 23, 2019 in her home with family.
Born Sept. 17, 1925 in Yonkers NY. Third child of Marion and Robert E. Willis. Brothers Robert E. Willis Jr and James M. Willis are predeceased. Childhood summers were spent in Stonington, CT and Bar Harbor, ME. Anne lived in Greenwich, CT 1939-1979, graduating from Greenwich Academy and Pine Manor College serving as a Air Raid Warden during WW11. After graduating, she worked for an architectural firm in Greenwich and joined the Greenwich Rifle Club where in 1948 she met newcomer, Samuel Davis Robins Jr., a founding partner of Outdoor Traders sports and retail store. Anne played a dedicated and creative role in the stores success. A member of Hortulus Garden Club of America since 1955, made her their longest standing member. She also served 5yrs. as Asst. Treasurer of Greenwich Garden Center.
Summers were spent in Amagansett, NY since 1956, where she was a longtime member of the Devon Yacht Club.
Anne returned to Stonington, CT in 1979. A member of Friends of Mystic Aquarium for 25+ years. Her love for gardening, nature, cooking, and making friends, to name a few, kept her current and vital throughout her life. She was a loyal friend, and devoted mother. She is survived by three children, Samuel Davis Robins lll (wife Claire Robins), Leah Anne Robins (husband Leif Larsen), and Abigail Schutz, and grandchildren Reid and Grey Larsen, Emily and Ben Schutz. The family will have several small gatherings to celebrate her life in Maine, Stonington and Amagansett. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness for a friend, or stranger.

Published in Greenwich Time on Sep. 16, 2020.
