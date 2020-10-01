Winifred "Joan" Rodriguez
Winifred "Joan" Rodriguez, age 93, of Fairfield, formerly of Greenwich, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in New York City, Joan spent most of her early life in Scarsdale, NY before attending Garland Junior College in Boston. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, Harold J. Rodriguez, and settled in Greenwich where they would spend nearly 35 years raising their children before moving to Fairfield in 1990. Joan took great pride in her family and loved getting away with them to Vermont for skiing, and later on having them visit them year-round to their second home in Reading, VT. After raising her children, Joan took up tennis at 50 years old and golf at the age of 70. She loved traveling and had done so nearly her whole life. As a child she traveled to Europe by ocean liner with her father, and later traveled with her husband regularly to many parts of North America, Europe, Hawaii, Japan, Australia, and Egypt. Throughout her life, gardening was a passion; she enjoyed antiques, and she loved attending both opera and ballet. Joan is survived by her five loving children and their spouses: Pamela R. Stirrat (Craig R.) of Wellesley, MA, Lillian R. Schneider (William D.) of Denver, CO, Harold J. Rodriguez, Jr. (Jacquelyn F.) of Southport, CT, Joanne Willich (Manfred) of Stuart, FL, and Nancy M. Rodriguez (Burton Wells) of Stanardsville, VA; as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Harold, Joan was predeceased by her sister, Nancy E. Spagnoli and her brother, James M. Spagnoli, Jr. Services for Joan will be held privately at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's memory to the Pequot Library https://pequotlibrary.org/support/donations
. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com