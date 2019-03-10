Home

Roberta Hindmarsh
Roberta Hindmarsh Obituary
Roberta Hindmarsh
Roberta Darlene Hindmarsh, 72, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a retired school teacher for the Georgia School System.
Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Greenwood First Free Will Baptist Church with interment at Liberty Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, James Hindmarsh; one brother, Arthur R. Scroggins Jr. and wife Mary of Fort Smith; and one sister, Carol Scroggins of Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Ray Hindmarsh.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit, www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Greenwood Democrat on Mar. 11, 2019
