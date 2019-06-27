|
|
PACK, ALLAN FOSTER, 63, passed away at his home in Brooklyn, Ohio, on June 18, 2019. He was born in Richlands, VA on September 27, 1955.
Allan was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a close friend of Bill W. He attended Cleveland Baptist Church in Brooklyn, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Deborah Banker Pack; father, Robert R. Pack; brother, Robert (Bobby) Pack; sister; Bonnie Joan Pack Steele.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Anne Hill Bloodworth, Beersheba Springs, TN; sister, Christine (Bob) Baumgartner, Brooklyn, OH; brothers, Brooks (Shelia) Pack, Rickye Pack, Beersheba Springs, TN, Paul (Amy) Bloodworth, McMinnville, TN; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with Minister Alton Scruggs officiating. Burial followed in the Hunerwadel Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 27, 2019