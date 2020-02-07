|
MCBEE, ALYENE LAYNE, 87, of Palmer, TN, passed away early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on December 22, 1932 to Pat and Cleo Sanders Layne who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jim Dave McBee; sisters, Jewell Pickett and Wanda Lee Brown.
She attended the Laager Independent Methodist Church and was a retired mail carrier.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Renee) McBee and Greg (Amy Guffey) McBee; brother, Chris Layne; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Lusk, Lindsey (Landon) Van Hooser and Morgan McBee; great grandchildren, Emma Ladd, Beckham Van Hooser, Brooks, Willow and Briggs Lusk; special niece, Crystal Layne Whited; special friends, Rick and Lily Melendez; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Brett Meeks and Matthew Meeks officiating. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 6, 2020