NUNLEY, AMELIA FAITH, was born an angel on June 24th, 2019, at Harton Hospital. Amelia is the infant daughter of Cory Nunley and Hope Sartain.

She is survived by her siblings, Kason and Emery of Monteagle; maternal grandparents, Robert and Angel Lovitt of Winchester; paternal grandparents, Tim and Gwen Nunley of Monteagle; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an abundance of family friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Brent Sartain of Monteagle.

A private burial service will be held in Monteagle. In lieu of flowers, Cory and Hope request donations be made to Triploidy in Amelia's honor. An account has been set up at Coffee County Bank in Tullahoma.

2Corinthians 4:17-18 - "For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal."

Arrangements provided by Coffee County Funeral Chapel, Manchester, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on July 4, 2019