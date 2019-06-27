Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita June Crabtree


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita June Crabtree Obituary
CRABTREE, ANITA JUNE, 82, of Palmer, TN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 25, 1936, to Herschel Lee Finch and Ruby Lea Gifford Finch who preceded her in death along with her husband, L.B. "Noel" Crabtree; daughter, Teresa Ann "Terry" Myers; sisters, Boots Nunley and Betty Bush Green; brother, Herschel Jr. Finch; great grandson, Asher.
She was a member of the Palmer Church of God where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was a LPN and worked at Whitwell Hospital. She also worked at the Palmer Library, Savage Gulf Park and with the Grundy County Election process at the polling centers.
She is survived by her son, Noel David Crabtree; daughters, Deborah (Bryan) McAlister and Lisa Crabtree; sister, Bonnie Layne; brother, Larry Thomas (Maryiln) Finch; son-in-law, Stanley Myers; grandchildren, Melanie (Todd), Heather (Frank), Jonathan, Christopher David (Cindy), Michael Allen, Michael (Lauren), Danielle (Jesse), Tabitha (Brad), Maranda (Chris) and Amanda; great grandchildren, Haley, Laurel and Harrison, Brook and Bailey, Bryan, Parker, Brantley, Noah and Owen, Dillan, Candice, Haley, Jackson and Zachary; great great grandchildren, Braxton, Bryson, Savannah, Michael, Sierra, Mekhi, Shayna; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Darrell Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now