CRABTREE, ANITA JUNE, 82, of Palmer, TN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 25, 1936, to Herschel Lee Finch and Ruby Lea Gifford Finch who preceded her in death along with her husband, L.B. "Noel" Crabtree; daughter, Teresa Ann "Terry" Myers; sisters, Boots Nunley and Betty Bush Green; brother, Herschel Jr. Finch; great grandson, Asher.

She was a member of the Palmer Church of God where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was a LPN and worked at Whitwell Hospital. She also worked at the Palmer Library, Savage Gulf Park and with the Grundy County Election process at the polling centers.

She is survived by her son, Noel David Crabtree; daughters, Deborah (Bryan) McAlister and Lisa Crabtree; sister, Bonnie Layne; brother, Larry Thomas (Maryiln) Finch; son-in-law, Stanley Myers; grandchildren, Melanie (Todd), Heather (Frank), Jonathan, Christopher David (Cindy), Michael Allen, Michael (Lauren), Danielle (Jesse), Tabitha (Brad), Maranda (Chris) and Amanda; great grandchildren, Haley, Laurel and Harrison, Brook and Bailey, Bryan, Parker, Brantley, Noah and Owen, Dillan, Candice, Haley, Jackson and Zachary; great great grandchildren, Braxton, Bryson, Savannah, Michael, Sierra, Mekhi, Shayna; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Darrell Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on June 20, 2019