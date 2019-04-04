HORTON, ANNA MAE, age 87 of Manchester, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN after an extended illness. She was born on July 14, 1931, to the late Graham and Mae Ellen Campbell Nunley in Pelham, TN. She was a waitress for the Days Inn in Manchester and attended the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Anna Mae loved nature, butterflies, and taking care of her house plants. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Anna Mae is survived by her husband of 33 years, Hallie O'Neal; one son, Ronnie Dale Pool and his wife, Debra, of Hillsboro; one daughter, Linda Gail Parks and her husband, Ricky, also of Hillsboro; one brother, Ed Nunley of Winchester; three sisters, Jean Davis of Pelham, Betty Rader (Danny) of Bridgeport, AL, and Debra Teague (Ronnie) of Pelham; grandchildren, Lance Pool, Heather Tucker, Stacie Vaughn, Misty Morgan, Joseph Parks; great grandchildren, Christian, Raven, and Sage Pool, Ariah and Dagon Tucker, Madison and Xander Vaughn , and Zachary and Kyleigh Morgan; and a host of friends.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Danny Rader officiating. Arrangements provided by Central Funeral Home, LLC, Manchester, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary