SANDERS, ANTHONY EDWARD, 66, of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral services were held Friday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Lloyd Crisp officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.

