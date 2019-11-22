Home

Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
View Map
Anthony L. Tate


1958 - 2019
Anthony L. Tate Obituary
TATE, ANTHONY L., 61, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2019, at his office in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Cumberland Heights, TN on March 30, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Vernon Tate; son, Anthony Shane Tate.
He was an IT Director at Middle Tennessee State University and member and past board member of the Middle and East Tennessee Concerns of Police Survivors "COPS".
He attended Chattanooga State Community College, ITT TECH and MTSU.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Wesley (Kendra) Tate and Zachary Caleb (Lauren) Tate; mother, Margie King Tate; companion, Connie Reed; sisters, Angela (Butch) Layman and Andrea (David) Smith; brother, Ashley Tate; grandchildren, Dylan, Skylar, Haley, Kage, Kylie, Luke, Elena, Areianna and Maddie; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Mike Rigsby and Keith McBee officiating with burial to follow in the Palmer Cemetery. Visitation: 3:00 PM -9:00 PM Friday at Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
