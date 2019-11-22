|
TATE, ANTHONY L., 61, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 4, 2019, at his office in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Cumberland Heights, TN on March 30, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Vernon Tate; son, Anthony Shane Tate.
He was an IT Director at Middle Tennessee State University and member and past board member of the Middle and East Tennessee Concerns of Police Survivors "COPS".
He attended Chattanooga State Community College, ITT TECH and MTSU.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin Wesley (Kendra) Tate and Zachary Caleb (Lauren) Tate; mother, Margie King Tate; companion, Connie Reed; sisters, Angela (Butch) Layman and Andrea (David) Smith; brother, Ashley Tate; grandchildren, Dylan, Skylar, Haley, Kage, Kylie, Luke, Elena, Areianna and Maddie; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Mike Rigsby and Keith McBee officiating with burial to follow in the Palmer Cemetery. Visitation: 3:00 PM -9:00 PM Friday at Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 7, 2019