LANDRUM, BARBARA JANE, of Pelham, TN passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Sewanee, TN. Barbara was born February 27, 1940, in Pelham, TN to the late Bryan and Emma Partin. She is also preceded in death by sister, Sybil Henley.
Barbara was a nurse at Vanderbilt Hospital for many years, loved animals, arts and crafts, and beating everyone at bingo.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanna (Bruce) Landrum and brother, Quentin (Wanda) Partin.
A service was held, August 17, 2019, with Mike Partin and Gene Fuller officiating. Arrangements are by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Ave., Monteagle, Tennessee 37356.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Aug. 22, 2019