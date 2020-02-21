|
STIEFEL, BARRY KEITH, 68, of Tracy City, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Sewanee, TN. Keith was born in Manchester, TN on September 18, 1951, to the late Eule and Alma Stiefel. He is also preceded in death by brother, Wendell Stiefel; grandchildren, Haley Curtis, and Owen Parker Cash; brother in law, Terry Franklin.
Keith was a member of Myers Hill First Congregational Methodist Church and retired with over 40 years. from CSX Railroad. He also enjoyed hunting, classic cars, baseball games, high school and college football games, and always had a green thumb and loved working in his garden. Keith also loved to sing and was well known for his gospel singing. Most of all he loved his family and watching his grandchildren play.
Keith is survived by his wife, Nelda Stiefel; daughters, Shannon Curtis, Stacie (Don) Hutcheson, and April (Greg) Cash; son, LeDon Stiefel; brothers, Bill (Betty) Stiefel, and Kurt (Michele) Stiefel; sisters, Elaine (Johnny) Gipson and Lori Franklin; sister in law, Kathy Stiefel; grandchildren, Savannah, Hagen, Turner, and Carlee; great grandchildren, Maddox and Hazel, along with several step grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held February 14, 2020, at the Foster and Lay Chapel with Rev. Dennis Rollins officiating. Burial immediately followed at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 20, 2020