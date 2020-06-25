Betty (Roberts) Gattis
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GATTIS, BETTY ROBERTS, of Tracy City, TN, passed this life on May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tracy City, TN, on September 16, 1943, to the late Marvin and Edna Dykes Roberts. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Eugene.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Charles Gattis of Tracy City; daughters, Kathy and her husband, Ken Jacobsen of Murfreesboro and daughter, Brenda Gattis of Murfreesboro, Susan and her husband, Sam Johnson of Coalmont; two grandchildren, Cole and Courtney Johnson of Coalmont; sisters, Marie (Homer) Layne Murfreesboro, Patsy King and Omalee Hodges Tracy City; brothers, Freddie (Betty) Roberts and Carl Roberts, Tracy City.
Betty was a member of the Church of Christ at Coalmont.
Funeral services were held June 2, 2020, at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle with Brother Ralph Hart and Brother Charles Williams with entombment in Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Serving as pallbearers: Sam Johnson, Cole Johnson, Ken Jacobsen, Dale Phipps, Trevor Jones, and Donnie Prater. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in memory of Betty to the Isaiah 117 House Coffee/ Franklin/ Grundy.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice of Winchester and their staff Valerie Russell, Lori Nash, Brandy Dunivan, and Sarah Flaherty. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved