GATTIS, BETTY ROBERTS, of Tracy City, TN, passed this life on May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tracy City, TN, on September 16, 1943, to the late Marvin and Edna Dykes Roberts. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Eugene.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Charles Gattis of Tracy City; daughters, Kathy and her husband, Ken Jacobsen of Murfreesboro and daughter, Brenda Gattis of Murfreesboro, Susan and her husband, Sam Johnson of Coalmont; two grandchildren, Cole and Courtney Johnson of Coalmont; sisters, Marie (Homer) Layne Murfreesboro, Patsy King and Omalee Hodges Tracy City; brothers, Freddie (Betty) Roberts and Carl Roberts, Tracy City.

Betty was a member of the Church of Christ at Coalmont.

Funeral services were held June 2, 2020, at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle with Brother Ralph Hart and Brother Charles Williams with entombment in Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Serving as pallbearers: Sam Johnson, Cole Johnson, Ken Jacobsen, Dale Phipps, Trevor Jones, and Donnie Prater. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in memory of Betty to the Isaiah 117 House Coffee/ Franklin/ Grundy.

The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice of Winchester and their staff Valerie Russell, Lori Nash, Brandy Dunivan, and Sarah Flaherty. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.



