Betty Mae (Grimes) Kilgore


1934 - 2019
Betty Mae (Grimes) Kilgore Obituary
KILGORE, BETTY MAE GRIMES, 84, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Tracy City, TN on June 23, 1934 to Fred Grimes and Mila Green Grimes who preceded her in death along with her husband, William Harold Kilgore; sons, Kenneth Harold and Delbert Wayne Kilgore; brothers, Hershel, Howard and Herbert Grimes; sisters, Ola Shannon and Marie Wright; son-in-law, Tony Troglin.
She was one of the founding members of the Bibleway Holiness Church.
She is survived by her sons, Marvin Lee Kilgore, Lake Butler, FL and Danny Ray Kilgore, Gruetli-Laager, TN; daughters, Betty Gail (Scott) Worsham, Tracy City, TN and Lisa Carol Troglin, Gruetli-Laager, TN; sisters, Alene Layne, Gruetli-Laager, TN and Katie Hobbs, Greenfield, IN; brother, Harley (Faye) Grimes, Tracy City; daughters-in-law, Brenda Troxler Kilgore and Sandra Roberson Kilgore; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers, Jeremy Robinson and Brett Meeks officiating. Burial followed in the Palmer Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 2, 2019
