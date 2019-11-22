Home

Betty Mae Shrum


1934 - 2019
Betty Mae Shrum Obituary
SHRUM, BETTY MAE, age 85, passed away at her home in Tracy City on November 6, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1934, in Sewanee, TN to the late Oscar and Sarah Caldwell Shrum. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Tom and Mitchell Shrum and sister, Bertha Crisp.
Ms. Betty loved working outside in her garden, her dog Rosebud and most of all her family.
She is survived by brother, Leon Shrum; sister in law, Carol Shrum; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Foster and Lay Chapel, with Brother Barry Nolan officiating. Burial followed at Burns Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
