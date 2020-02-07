|
|
MATHIS, BETTY RUTH, 79, of Crandall, GA, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with lung cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born November 13, 1940, in Palmer, TN to the late Elvin Franklin and Beulah Bell Robertson Smith; and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Sissom; daughter, Terisa Ruth Sissom; brothers, Elmer, Herbert, Bob, Alfred, Hal, Fred and Troy Smith; sisters, Martha Elizabeth Caldwell, Mary Catherine Burnette, Aline Hargis, Eula Mae Bess and Edna Brown.
Betty had a servant heart and was loved by so many. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma Betty. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Betty was retired from Shaw Industries.
She is survived by her loving husband Don Mathis; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick & Beverly Sissom of Varnell, Jerry & Karen Sissom of Cohutta, Terry & Rhonda Sissom, Trevor & Michelle Sissom of Crandall, Tracy & Melissa Mathis of Benton, TN, Jim & Lynn Mathis of Cohutta; step son Wade & Darla Mathis of Rocky Face; step daughters, Elicia Whaley, Vanessa Huggins, and Tammy Brock; grandchildren, Mikie Sissom, Tony Sissom, Lee Sissom, Eric Mathis, Matthew Sissom, Tyler Sissom, Rebecca Bullock, Hannah Hendricks, Erica Crawford, Robin Ogle, Ali Harp, Ashley Walker, Summer Mathis, Karlie Mathis, Katie Mathis, Brock Mathis, Jessica Sissom, Katelyn Griggs, Katelin Bevans, with several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Samuel Smith of Gruetli-Laager, TN and Lois Marie Lance of Dalton, GA; special nieces, Annette Reece and Linda Lock, and several loved nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Pruitt Health Hospice for the excellent care they gave to her during this difficult time. They went above and beyond expectations.
Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Betty Ruth Mathis were held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Pastor Ronald Guffey and Pastor Billy Webb officiating. She was laid to rest at United Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements provided by Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 23, 2020