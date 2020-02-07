|
SWEETON, BEVERLY ANN, age 82 of Lebanon, TN passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Beverly was a native of Monteagle, born July 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Ransom Tate and Mary Emma Sampley Tate. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dan Sweeton; son, Tim Sweeton; infant son, Brice Sweeton; brothers, Bill and John Duncan "Dink" Tate.
Beverly graduated from Grundy County High School as Class Valedictorian and later from Virginia Intermont College with a B.S. in Nursing. She spent her life tirelessly taking care of others as a registered nurse, eventually retiring from University Medical Center in Lebanon. During her retirement, Beverly worked alongside her husband Dan as a staunch advocate for peace, justice and environmental issues.
Survivors include her sons, Rusty and his wife, Melissa Sweeton and Terry Sweeton; sister, Marilyn and her husband, Ray Williams of Whitwell; sisters in law, Mary Ruth Tate of Sewanee and Sharon Tate of Athens, GA and Dotsie Shrum of Tracy City; brother in law, John Sweeton of Tullahoma; numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Chelsea, Christina, Alicia, Andy and all the folks at Alive! Hospice, The Wilson County Sheriff's Dept. SCAN program; and her church family at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Lebanon.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, in the funeral home chapel with family members and friends speaking. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. For Beverly's friends and family in Lebanon and the surrounding area, a second Celebration is planned for Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Epsicopal Church in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the aforementioned or to the Highlander Research and Education Center in New Market, TN. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 30, 2020