BARRY, BILL, age 73, passed away June 19, 2019, at STRHS in Winchester. Bill was born August 2, 1945, in Knoxville to William Eugene and Ethel (Heflin) Barry.

Bill was raised in Knoxville, TN, where he graduated from Fulton High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he served as Athletic Director at Carson Newan. After his departure from there, he served as Assistant Trainer at UT Knoxville under Mickey O'Brian. Bill Barry faithfully served the University of the South Athletic Department for 45 years. Barry arrived on the Mountain in 1969 as the head athletic trainer and spent 25 years in that capacity. In 1994, he took on the role of facilities and business manager and supervised the operation of the newly constructed Robert Dobbs Fowler Athletic Center until his retirement 2014. During this time in the athletic department, Barry worked more than 300 consecutive football games, home and away. Prior to his arrival in Sewanee, Barry served as an assistant athletic trainer at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Barry was inducted into the Sewanee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame in 2001. He was a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association for more than 41 years, serving on various national, state, and district committees.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gail (Meeks) Barry; brother, Jack (Sandy) Barry; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tommy and Kay Curtis; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Paul Tittle officiating. Burial followed at Monteagle Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.