SMARTT, BILLY EUGENE, 80, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at STRHS-Sewanee Hospital. He was born in Gruetli Laager, TN on September 22, 1938 to Louie and Martha Pickett Smartt who preceded him in death along with brothers, Earl Landis and Charles L. Smartt; sister, Opal Loretta Layne.
He attended Antioch Baptist Church and was a retired poultry farmer, welder, electrician, coal miner and loved his family and a good joke. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Thomas Smartt; son, Billy (Alisa Ann) Smartt; daughters, Dottie Jean (Jeff) Giles, Lee Ann (Lebron) Reeves, Cindy (Russell) Nunley and Shannon (Garrick) Nunley; brothers, James Allen Smartt, Jeff (Wanda) Smartt, Johnny (Debbie) Smartt, Tommy (Kris) Smartt; sisters, Judy (Bob) Pliley, Marsha Conte and Nadine (George) Locke; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were held Sunday at Swiss Colony Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 11, 2019