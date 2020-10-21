1/1
Billy Ray Griffith
1954 - 2020
GRIFFITH, BILLY RAY, age 65, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born December 15, 1954 in Chattanooga, TN, to the late William "Billy" Griffith and Pauline Sanders Fredick.
Billy Ray loved being outdoors and hunting. He especially enjoyed squirrel and turkey hunting in his spare time. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer Football Fan, member of the Masonic Lodge and loved spending time with Courtney and Harley.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mitchell and Willie Mae Sanders, Taylor and Julie Shrum; Dana Michelle Frederick, William Kirk Griffith.
He is survived by daughter, Courtney (Josh) Tucker and Harley Layne; Maw, Peggy Griffith; one sister, Jennifer Griffith (Troy Nunley); three nephews, Stephen Nunley (Misty, Brayden and Reagan), Brandon Nunley and Jarrod Nunley; step siblings, Vanessa Morrison and Jeff Frederick; along with several close friends and hunting buddies.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-2:30 PM at Cumberland Funeral Home-Tracy City. Graveside services were held on October 1 at Pryor Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local masonic lodge. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.


Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home/Foster & Lay Chapel
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
