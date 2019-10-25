Home

Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Bobby Eugene Lockhart Obituary
LOCKHART, BOBBY EUGENE, 79, of the Griffith's Creek Community, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside. He was born in Palmer, TN on December 30, 1939 to William Henry Lockhart and Veola Christine O'Neal Lockhart Stampfli who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Harold Lockhart and Randall Lockhart; sister, Dorothy Marie Lockhart; grandson, Tyler Blake Merciers; step-father, Henry Stampfli.
He was a US Army veteran and member of the Iron Workers Local 704 in Chattanooga, TN. He enjoyed working with cattle and farming.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Lockhart, Hixson, Dorothy (William) Patterson, Rossville, GA, and Maria Merciers, Rossville, GA; brothers, Roger (Ann) Lockhart, Dunlap, TN, Lowell (Dorothy) Lockhart and Jerry Lockhart; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral was held Tuesday at Orange Hill Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
