Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Bonnie Faye (Cox) Reeves

Bonnie Faye (Cox) Reeves Obituary
REEVES, BONNIE FAYE COX, age 66 of Monteagle, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home. She was the daughter of the late James W. Cox and Elizabeth Hale Cox. She is also preceded in death by her children, Billy James Smith and Amanda Mae Lockhart, and one sister, Stella Reeves.
She is survived by one daughter, Tina Cox; grandchildren, Sarah, Steven, Valentina, and Ashley; sisters, Betty McFarland and Diana Nolan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 AM at Layne Funeral Home in Palmer. Burial will follow in the Swiss Colony cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
