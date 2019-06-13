Home

Bruce Wayne Prater


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Wayne Prater Obituary
PRATER, BRUCE WAYNE, age 66, of Tracy City, TN, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. He was a son of the late Arble L Prater and Dorothy Johnson Prater and was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Carol Green and a nephew, Tim Prater.
Mr. Prater was retired from Rock Tenn.
Survivors include his brother, Johnny Prater; nephews, Darrin Hampton and John Heath Prater; niece, Tracey Johnson; great-nephews and nieces, Bradley, Jessica, Miranda, Sarah Anne and Daniel.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Clayton Jones officiating. Burial was in Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 13, 2019
