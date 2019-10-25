|
|
KING, CALBERT LEE, 92, of Beersheba Springs, TN, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his son's home in Crossville, TN. He was born in Palmer, TN on June 2, 1927, to Aubrey Hill King and Callie Hale King who preceded in death along with his wife, Thelma Nunley King, 2nd wife, Marie Bain King, and 3rd wife, Barbara King; daughter, Sharon Perry; brother, Arlin King; sisters, Ruby Tate, Louise Beard and Josephine Eubanks.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic and one of the oldest members of the Local 917 Operating engineers union in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and camping all over the country.
He is survived by his sons, Curtis (Wanda) King, Chattanooga, TN, Randy (Maggie) King, Beersheba Springs, TN, Richard (Genevieve) King, Beersheba Springs, TN and Ronald (Sandy) King, Crossville, TN; daughter, Donna King, McMinnville, TN; brother, Charlie King, McMinnville, TN; sisters, Katherine Cole, McMinnville, TN and Violet Bennett, Geneva, OH; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Ed Fults officiating. Burial followed in the King Cemetery at Tarlton Valley. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 24, 2019