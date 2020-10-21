1/1
Carl Junior Seagroves I
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEAGROVES, CARL JUNIOR I, age 73, of Tracy City, passed away September 2, 2020. A native of Grundy County, he worked in the coal mines of Sequatchie County and later as a self-employed truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his long-time companion, Alice Ruth Steele; his mother, Viola Henderson; brothers, Billy Joe Seagroves and Charlie "Pee Wee" Seagroves.
He is survived by his son, Carl Junior Seagroves II and his wife, Jessie of Murfreesboro; sisters, Kathy (Randall) Seagroves and Evelyn Henderson, both of Monteagle; brother, Danny Ray Seagroves of Tracy City. He also leaves several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Tracy City Cemetery on September 19, 2020 with Rev. John Reed officiating. Arrangements provided by Watson-North Funeral Home, Winchester, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-North Funeral Home
405 Sharp Springs Rd.
Winchester, TN 37398
931-967-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Watson-North Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved