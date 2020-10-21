SEAGROVES, CARL JUNIOR I, age 73, of Tracy City, passed away September 2, 2020. A native of Grundy County, he worked in the coal mines of Sequatchie County and later as a self-employed truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his long-time companion, Alice Ruth Steele; his mother, Viola Henderson; brothers, Billy Joe Seagroves and Charlie "Pee Wee" Seagroves.

He is survived by his son, Carl Junior Seagroves II and his wife, Jessie of Murfreesboro; sisters, Kathy (Randall) Seagroves and Evelyn Henderson, both of Monteagle; brother, Danny Ray Seagroves of Tracy City. He also leaves several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Tracy City Cemetery on September 19, 2020 with Rev. John Reed officiating. Arrangements provided by Watson-North Funeral Home, Winchester, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store